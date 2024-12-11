Rana Mashhood For Creating Awareness To Protect Environment
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 10:58 PM
Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, on Wednesday underlined the need to create awareness among masses to protect the environment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, on Wednesday underlined the need to create awareness among masses to protect the environment.
He announced the establishment of a National Volunteer Force across Pakistan to tackle environmental challenges and engage youth in building a sustainable future.
Speaking at a conference organised on the occasion of International Mountains Day by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) at PNCA, Rana Mashhood highlighted that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change.
He revealed that the government, in collaboration with university students, is actively running the "Green Pakistan Movement." Stressing Pakistan's geographical richness, he noted that 61% of the country's land comprises mountains, while its deserts, plains, forests, and mountain ranges represent a natural treasure.
Addressing the country’s challenges, Rana Mashhood condemned the ongoing malicious campaigns against state institutions and praised the sacrifices of the armed forces in safeguarding national borders.
He urged unity among citizens to counter conspiracies against the country, adding, “The government is thwarting every plot against Pakistan, and we will not let our nation become an experiment ground.
”
He stressed the importance of collective efforts for the nation's progress, stating, “The enemies of Pakistan will fail, and the future of our youth is bright. Young people will be at the forefront in promoting Pakistan’s soft image.”
He further mentioned that the Prime Minister’s Youth Program is working with universities to advance the Green Pakistan initiative, adding that tourism flourishes in stable environments.
Rana Mashhood also raised concerns about the effects of misinformation, saying, “When minds are polluted, the outcomes are never positive. Without secure borders, stability is unattainable.”
He criticized those spreading negativity and called on the youth to decide whether they wish to contribute to Pakistan’s prosperity or fall victim to propaganda.
Highlighting new initiatives, he announced the introduction of the National Youth Policy and Employment Program for the first time. He noted that Pakistan is combating issues such as the IMF’s policies and fake news while attracting billions of Dollars in investment after years of stagnation.
The event concluded with a call to action for youth to play an active role in ensuring the nation’s sustainable development and stability.
Recent Stories
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues
SECP launches women equality in finance policy
SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024
Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: A ..
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme
Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues1 minute ago
-
Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: Ambassador Atakhanov1 minute ago
-
Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not allowed: Dar8 minutes ago
-
Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers8 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari8 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights8 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO8 minutes ago
-
Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told9 minutes ago
-
Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme9 minutes ago
-
Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects15 minutes ago
-
Google facilitates over 864,000 jobs in Pakistan, android adds 100,400 in 2023,Senate told9 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting of Healthcare Commission, directs execution of plan to improve services9 minutes ago