Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, on Wednesday underlined the need to create awareness among masses to protect the environment.

He announced the establishment of a National Volunteer Force across Pakistan to tackle environmental challenges and engage youth in building a sustainable future.

Speaking at a conference organised on the occasion of International Mountains Day by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) at PNCA, Rana Mashhood highlighted that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change.

He revealed that the government, in collaboration with university students, is actively running the "Green Pakistan Movement." Stressing Pakistan's geographical richness, he noted that 61% of the country's land comprises mountains, while its deserts, plains, forests, and mountain ranges represent a natural treasure.

Addressing the country’s challenges, Rana Mashhood condemned the ongoing malicious campaigns against state institutions and praised the sacrifices of the armed forces in safeguarding national borders.

He urged unity among citizens to counter conspiracies against the country, adding, “The government is thwarting every plot against Pakistan, and we will not let our nation become an experiment ground.

He stressed the importance of collective efforts for the nation's progress, stating, “The enemies of Pakistan will fail, and the future of our youth is bright. Young people will be at the forefront in promoting Pakistan’s soft image.”

He further mentioned that the Prime Minister’s Youth Program is working with universities to advance the Green Pakistan initiative, adding that tourism flourishes in stable environments.

Rana Mashhood also raised concerns about the effects of misinformation, saying, “When minds are polluted, the outcomes are never positive. Without secure borders, stability is unattainable.”

He criticized those spreading negativity and called on the youth to decide whether they wish to contribute to Pakistan’s prosperity or fall victim to propaganda.

Highlighting new initiatives, he announced the introduction of the National Youth Policy and Employment Program for the first time. He noted that Pakistan is combating issues such as the IMF’s policies and fake news while attracting billions of Dollars in investment after years of stagnation.

The event concluded with a call to action for youth to play an active role in ensuring the nation’s sustainable development and stability.