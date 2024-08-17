Open Menu

Rana Mashhood Inaugurates Basketball Tournament At LWWU

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Rana Mashhood inaugurates basketball tournament at LWWU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has emphasized that the youth can play a crucial role in the nation's prosperity and development.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Emerging Talent Basketball Tournament 2024 at Basket Ball Ground, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here on Saturday, he highlighted that Pakistan's talented young generation is pivotal in driving the country towards development.

At the event, Rana Mashhood highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's commitment to women empowerment, saying that the Prime Minister had taken several initiatives to support women in Punjab. Today, 12,000 young women are benefiting from these initiatives, he observed.

He emphasized that no society can advance without empowering its women and assured that the government stands with athletes in the sports field.

Rana Mashhood said the tournament aims to spotlight new talent in the sports arena, adding that the tournament would feature players selected from remote areas of Lahore, who would compete in various matches. New players would showcase their skills alongside the basketball teams from LCWU and Kinnaird Colleges.

The tournament comprises four matches, promising exciting contests between different teams.

Rana Mashhood expressed confidence in Pakistan's economic future, commending recent progress. He stressed the importance of ongoing effort and commitment to build on these achievements and drive further economic advancement.

LCWU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shagufta Naz, other senior faculty members and a large number of athletes and students were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Sports Punjab Young Progress Women Event From Government LCWU

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

4 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan