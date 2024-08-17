Rana Mashhood Inaugurates Basketball Tournament At LWWU
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has emphasized that the youth can play a crucial role in the nation's prosperity and development.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Emerging Talent Basketball Tournament 2024 at Basket Ball Ground, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here on Saturday, he highlighted that Pakistan's talented young generation is pivotal in driving the country towards development.
At the event, Rana Mashhood highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's commitment to women empowerment, saying that the Prime Minister had taken several initiatives to support women in Punjab. Today, 12,000 young women are benefiting from these initiatives, he observed.
He emphasized that no society can advance without empowering its women and assured that the government stands with athletes in the sports field.
Rana Mashhood said the tournament aims to spotlight new talent in the sports arena, adding that the tournament would feature players selected from remote areas of Lahore, who would compete in various matches. New players would showcase their skills alongside the basketball teams from LCWU and Kinnaird Colleges.
The tournament comprises four matches, promising exciting contests between different teams.
Rana Mashhood expressed confidence in Pakistan's economic future, commending recent progress. He stressed the importance of ongoing effort and commitment to build on these achievements and drive further economic advancement.
LCWU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shagufta Naz, other senior faculty members and a large number of athletes and students were present.
