- Home
- Pakistan
- Rana Mashhood inaugurates world’s largest calligraphed Quran in AJK, vows unwavering support for K ..
Rana Mashhood Inaugurates World’s Largest Calligraphed Quran In AJK, Vows Unwavering Support For Kashmir Cause
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Friday visited Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where he inaugurated the world’s largest Quran. The program, unprecedented in scale, symbolizes Pakistan’s enduring commitment to faith, peace, and the moral empowerment of the younger generation.
Addressing a large and passionate gathering, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan underscored the unbreakable bond between Pakistan and Kashmir, describing Kashmir as the nation’s “lifeline” and the very heartbeat of its existence. He praised the indomitable courage and steadfast determination of the Kashmiri youth, who, despite immense challenges, continue to raise their voices for freedom and justice on every global platform. “The youth of Kashmir are the torchbearers of resistance and resilience. Their sacrifices will forever remain etched in the annals of history,” he declared.
Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan emphasized that the spirit of Kashmir’s youth represents a beacon of hope, ensuring that the quest for freedom cannot be suppressed by tyranny. “The young generation of Kashmir will never bow before oppression. Their unwavering stance is a testament to their unshakable resolve,” he remarked with conviction.
Highlighting Pakistan’s emerging global stature, the Chairman noted that Pakistan today stands tall as a symbol of peace, resilience, and perseverance.
He pointed out that, despite relentless conspiracies and hostile attempts by enemies to isolate Pakistan, all such nefarious designs have been thwarted. “Our adversaries expended immense efforts to malign Pakistan in the comity of nations, yet their schemes collapsed in the face of our unity, faith, and determination,” he said.
Paying tribute to Pakistan’s valiant armed forces and the nation’s political leadership, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan asserted that their unwavering dedication and sacrifices have shielded the country from countless threats. “The synergy between our armed forces, political leadership, and resilient people has transformed Pakistan into a fortress of stability and hope,” he noted.
He further reiterated the government’s unshakable commitment to standing shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people until their struggle reaches its rightful conclusion. “Pakistan’s promise to Kashmir is not merely political.It is moral, spiritual, and eternal,” he stressed.
The event concluded with a renewed pledge that Pakistan, under the vision of its leadership, will continue to champion the cause of Kashmir on every international forum, while empowering its youth to be the architects of a peaceful and prosperous tomorrow.
Recent Stories
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia
Abu Dhabi successfully completes drone parcel delivery trial
YouTube shorts gets free AI video generator “Veo 3”
Mohammed bin Rashid delivers message marking 80th anniversary of United Nations
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
Abu Dhabi Team to compete in final round of F2 World Championship in Portugal
Karachi city FC to debut in SAFF women’s club championship
Shaheen Afridi’s power-hitting wins praise from India’s Kuldeep Yadav
‘Young Arab Pioneers’ empowers youth innovators across Arab world
Five new features set to enrich 10th edition of Expand North Star
OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Mashhood inaugurates world’s largest calligraphed Quran in AJK, vows unwavering support for K ..46 seconds ago
-
Kashmiri delegation in Geneva protests India’s occupation and HR violations in Kashmir49 seconds ago
-
India’s hegemonic tactics cannot suppress Kashmiris’ struggle: APHC52 seconds ago
-
Uzbekistan sees Afghanistan transit routes as key to regional integration, global trade54 seconds ago
-
AJK welcomes Pak-Saudi mutual Defense Agreement11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police promote 260 officers on IGP’s directives21 minutes ago
-
AKSSA voices concern over textbook shortage in Dera schools31 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer in absentia offered for veteran Kashmiri leader, Abdul Ghani Bhat31 minutes ago
-
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia41 minutes ago
-
Five suspects killed during police encounter in Burewala41 minutes ago
-
DDWP approves 8 development schemes41 minutes ago
-
Snap checking teams recover 49 stolen vehicles41 minutes ago