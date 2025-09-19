Rana Mashhood inaugurates world’s largest calligraphed Quran in AJK, vows unwavering support for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Friday visited Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where he inaugurated the world’s largest Quran. The program, unprecedented in scale, symbolizes Pakistan’s enduring commitment to faith, peace, and the moral empowerment of the younger generation.

Addressing a large and passionate gathering, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan underscored the unbreakable bond between Pakistan and Kashmir, describing Kashmir as the nation’s “lifeline” and the very heartbeat of its existence. He praised the indomitable courage and steadfast determination of the Kashmiri youth, who, despite immense challenges, continue to raise their voices for freedom and justice on every global platform. “The youth of Kashmir are the torchbearers of resistance and resilience. Their sacrifices will forever remain etched in the annals of history,” he declared.

Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan emphasized that the spirit of Kashmir’s youth represents a beacon of hope, ensuring that the quest for freedom cannot be suppressed by tyranny. “The young generation of Kashmir will never bow before oppression. Their unwavering stance is a testament to their unshakable resolve,” he remarked with conviction.

Highlighting Pakistan’s emerging global stature, the Chairman noted that Pakistan today stands tall as a symbol of peace, resilience, and perseverance.

He pointed out that, despite relentless conspiracies and hostile attempts by enemies to isolate Pakistan, all such nefarious designs have been thwarted. “Our adversaries expended immense efforts to malign Pakistan in the comity of nations, yet their schemes collapsed in the face of our unity, faith, and determination,” he said.

Paying tribute to Pakistan’s valiant armed forces and the nation’s political leadership, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan asserted that their unwavering dedication and sacrifices have shielded the country from countless threats. “The synergy between our armed forces, political leadership, and resilient people has transformed Pakistan into a fortress of stability and hope,” he noted.

He further reiterated the government’s unshakable commitment to standing shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people until their struggle reaches its rightful conclusion. “Pakistan’s promise to Kashmir is not merely political.It is moral, spiritual, and eternal,” he stressed.

The event concluded with a renewed pledge that Pakistan, under the vision of its leadership, will continue to champion the cause of Kashmir on every international forum, while empowering its youth to be the architects of a peaceful and prosperous tomorrow.