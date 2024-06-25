Rana Mashhood Meets With HEC Chairman; Discusses Strategies To Empower Youth
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme,(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that empowering youth with required resources and development opportunities is the need of the hour as today’s youth, are leaders of tomorrow.
He said this during a meeting with the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed here on Tuesday.
The meeting discussed various ways to promote positive engagement and development opportunities for the country’s youth.
During the meeting, Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan and Dr Mukhtar Ahmed both emphasized the importance of collective efforts for skills, education and overall empowerment of the youth population across the country.
They discussed various initiatives and programs namely the Prime Minister's National Innovation Award, Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme, National Volunteer Corps and several other schemes that could be implemented to effectively engage and empower the youth.
They said that the joint efforts of the Prime Minister Youth Program and HEC will enable to utilize resources and expertise to effectively maximize the impact on youth development.
The Chairman PMYP and HEC expressed optimism about the future of youth development in Pakistan and reiterated their commitment to work together towards the common goal.
