Rana Mashhood reveals plans for a groundbreaking education model

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, announced on Monday a pioneering education model that would set a new benchmark in Pakistan and Asia.

During a consultative session at the University of Swat, held within the framework of the National Adolescent and Youth Policy, and inauguration of PM Sports Talent Hunt, he informed students, faculty, and participants that the proposed education model aims to provide young people with a wide range of career opportunities, including vocational training in areas such as driving, carpentry, and electrical work, as well as professional fields like nursing, accountancy, engineering, IT, and sports.

Rana Mashhood provided a detailed overview of the PMYP and the government’s ongoing efforts to mainstream youth and nurture their talents.

He also announced that the second phase of the Talent Hunt Programme would soon be launched, expanding to include athletics, hockey, boxing, and other sports.

He assured that selected athletes would receive full support, including world-class training and facilities.

He said the top performers would be provided with boxing kits, track suits, accessories, and kit bags to help further hone their skills.

These athletes would also have the honor of representing Pakistan on national and international platforms,he said.

He also shared information about other ongoing initiatives aimed at empowering youth, including the Laptop Scheme, Green Youth Movement, Innovation Awards, and other projects.

He said these initiatives aim to provide young people with opportunities in education, skills development, leadership, and physical and mental health.

“We want every young person in Pakistan to be healthy, educated, self-reliant, and optimistic saying that this is our mission, and we are fully committed to making this vision a reality,"he stated.

Rana Mashhood also emphasized the four key pillars of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) – the "4Es": Education, Engagement, Employment, and Environment.

He highlighted the significance of engagement, which provides youth with diverse opportunities to explore their talents in fields such as innovation, science and technology, arts and culture, and sports.

He said for the first time, students from madrassas were included in such development initiatives.

He said it was crucial to prevent cultural and social divisions and ensure that youth from all sectors, regardless of their social or educational background, are given equal opportunities to grow and thrive.

Rana Mashhood said the Digital Youth Hub (DYH), an initiative under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP)is a “One-Stop Shop” platform where young people can connect to opportunities in education, employment, engagement, and environmental. The platform, which is powered by artificial intelligence, personalizes the opportunities shown to each user based on their skills, education, and experience.

The DYH is available for download on both iOS and Android devices and can also be accessed through the website: www.pmyp.gov.com.

Reflecting on his past tenure as the Education Minister of Punjab when our Honorable Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was the Chief Minister, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan recalled the introduction of the Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF), which provided merit-based scholarships to underprivileged youth.

He expressed pride in the fact that more than 4.5 lakh scholarships were distributed through PEEF, significantly changing the lives of many students in Punjab.

Building on the success of PEEF, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan pointed out that our Honorable Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended this vision to the entire nation by introducing the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF), providing similar scholarship opportunities across the country based on merit and talent.

The Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan also endorsed the remarks made by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Swat, stressing the importance of inclusivity and equal opportunities for youth from all backgrounds.