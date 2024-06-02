Rana Mashhood Stresses Govt’s Commitment To Empower Youths
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, has emphasized initiatives for youth empowerment, highlighting the significance of upcoming budget allocations in fostering public hopes.
Addressing a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Sunday, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan expressed his vision to propel Pakistan’s IT industry to a $25 billion market. He highlighted the current IT industry’s value at $2.5 billion and, following Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, aims to increase it tenfold. The address also touched upon the importance of providing ample opportunities for the youth in the IT sector and recognizing sports as an industry to foster growth and development.
He underscored the need for providing ample opportunities for youth advancement in the IT sector. He hailed Arif Karim as a beacon of progress in the IT field, projecting his vision to guide Pakistan's youth towards IT sector prosperity. He shared his experience in Bangladesh, where institutions and tournaments are named after Arfa Karim, showcasing her lasting impact.
Rana Mashhood also discussed the challenges posed by IMF conditions but reassured that the government’s focus remains on securing a better future for the youth. He mentioned the establishment of 250 e-employment centers across the country under the Prime Minister’s Youth Program and the completion of IT complexes in Islamabad, with plans underway in Karachi.
In response to questions, he assured that the upcoming budget would reveal extensive programs to promote sports nationwide. The Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Program is set to increase from Rs80 billion to Rs100 billion, reflecting the government’s dedication to empowering the youth and preparing for the 2028 Olympics. He announced plans for 23 sporting events under the Youth Program, aiming to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and enhance sports infrastructure nationwide.
He concluded with a call for merit-based operations within the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and a commitment to bid farewell to the IMF program after its second phase, aiming for a prosperous future for Pakistan.
