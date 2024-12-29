Rana Mashhood unveils comprehensive plan to empower 'Marginalized Communities'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan announced on Sunday that the PML-N led government has unveiled a range of initiatives designed to uplift women, transgender individuals and people with disabilities, with the ultimate goal of fostering inclusive growth and social equality in Pakistan.

Mashhood revealed in an exclusive interview with ptv news channel that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was driving a series of initiatives to uplift marginalized communities, including women, transgender individuals and People with Disabilities with the aim to provide them equal opportunities in the society.

The PML-N government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to empowering marginalized communities, particularly women, through various initiatives and policies, he said and added, the Prime Minister's Youth Programme has taken a monumental step towards inclusivity and empowerment by hosting its 1st Dignity Awards, celebrating the remarkable achievements of women, transgender persons and women with disabilities.

Rana Mashhood said that this initiative shined a spotlight on the incredible contributions of these individuals, promoting equal rights and opportunities for all. It is particularly noteworthy that the programme is recognizing the achievements of women with disabilities, who often face double discrimination due to their gender and disability, he said, adding, this acknowledgment is a crucial step towards breaking down barriers and promoting inclusivity.

'The Dignity Awards' serve as a powerful reminder that everyone deserves equal rights and opportunities, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, or abilities, he highlighted.

Responding to a query, he stated that this year, under the Youth Loan Program, various facilitation centers would be established, with a special focus on empowering women and persons with disabilities. Notably, a minimum of 25 percent of the program's targets will be reserved for women, ensuring they receive prioritized support, he added.

Additionally, specialized projects will be introduced to cater to the unique needs of women and persons with disabilities, promoting inclusive economic growth and equal opportunities for all, he added.

The government is also taking proactive steps to promote inclusive education and employment opportunities, he

said, adding that, specifically, PM Shahbaz Sharif was focusing on IT and technical education, recognizing the immense potential of these fields to drive growth and innovation. PML-N id committed to providing flexible work arrangements, such as work-from-home opportunities, to support special persons and ensure their seamless integration into the workforce, he added.