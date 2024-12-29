Rana Mashhood Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Empower 'Marginalized Communities'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan announced on Sunday that the PML-N led government has unveiled a range of initiatives designed to uplift women, transgender individuals and people with disabilities, with the ultimate goal of fostering inclusive growth and social equality in Pakistan.
Mashhood revealed in an exclusive interview with ptv news channel that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was driving a series of initiatives to uplift marginalized communities, including women, transgender individuals and People with Disabilities with the aim to provide them equal opportunities in the society.
The PML-N government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to empowering marginalized communities, particularly women, through various initiatives and policies, he said and added, the Prime Minister's Youth Programme has taken a monumental step towards inclusivity and empowerment by hosting its 1st Dignity Awards, celebrating the remarkable achievements of women, transgender persons and women with disabilities.
Rana Mashhood said that this initiative shined a spotlight on the incredible contributions of these individuals, promoting equal rights and opportunities for all. It is particularly noteworthy that the programme is recognizing the achievements of women with disabilities, who often face double discrimination due to their gender and disability, he said, adding, this acknowledgment is a crucial step towards breaking down barriers and promoting inclusivity.
'The Dignity Awards' serve as a powerful reminder that everyone deserves equal rights and opportunities, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, or abilities, he highlighted.
Responding to a query, he stated that this year, under the Youth Loan Program, various facilitation centers would be established, with a special focus on empowering women and persons with disabilities. Notably, a minimum of 25 percent of the program's targets will be reserved for women, ensuring they receive prioritized support, he added.
Additionally, specialized projects will be introduced to cater to the unique needs of women and persons with disabilities, promoting inclusive economic growth and equal opportunities for all, he added.
The government is also taking proactive steps to promote inclusive education and employment opportunities, he
said, adding that, specifically, PM Shahbaz Sharif was focusing on IT and technical education, recognizing the immense potential of these fields to drive growth and innovation. PML-N id committed to providing flexible work arrangements, such as work-from-home opportunities, to support special persons and ensure their seamless integration into the workforce, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month
Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues
Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob
Football: Italian Serie A table
Football: Italian Serie A results
Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash
Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment operation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Mashhood unveils comprehensive plan to empower 'Marginalized Communities'2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Ambassador to US visits Utopia Industries, holds meeting with KCCI leaders3 minutes ago
-
President expresses grief over S. Korea plane crash12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates newly elected cabinet of PPC22 minutes ago
-
Governor praises forces to kill 11 terrorists in S. Waziristan22 minutes ago
-
First Dignity Awards 'a beacon of hope' for marginalized individuals: Romina Alam32 minutes ago
-
Multiple car pileup in Dera Ismail Khan leaves 20 injured43 minutes ago
-
Seasonal cuisine 'Saag' symbol of heritage & togetherness52 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony of 250 couples held1 hour ago
-
PM expresses condolence over loss of lives in Muan plane crash1 hour ago
-
Uzma Kardar terms PTI founder's ego for country's instability2 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi gas pipeline blaze, firefighters rush to scene2 hours ago