Rana Mashhood Urges Nation To Follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) Teachings

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Rana Mashhood urges nation to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) In a heartfelt message on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Saturday, Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, extended warm congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation. He emphasized the significance of the Holy Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) life, which was a beacon of guidance, mercy and love for all humanity.

The Chairman highlighted the importance of education in the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW), citing his saying, "Seeking knowledge is obligatory upon every Muslim."

Rana Mashhood emphasized that knowledge is the foundation of progress, awareness, and welfare.

He stated that the Prime Minister's Youth Programme is working on these principles, providing opportunities for education, skills, and self-reliance to the youth, enabling them to improve their lives and contribute to the country's progress and prosperity.

The Chairman urged the nation to renew their pledge to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW) in their lives, make education their weapon, and strive to build a society with high morals, knowledge, and peace.

