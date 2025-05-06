Rana Mashhood urges students to make education their ultimate purpose

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, urged students to make education their ultimate purpose in life, during his visit to the Munir Arshad Taameer-e-Millat School in Multan on Tuesday.

He was warmly received by Principal Mrs. Shamim Sheikh, teachers, and students and presented bouquet as a gesture of welcome.

Mashhood expressed heartfelt admiration for the institution, calling it a symbol of hope for the children of hardworking parents, particularly those employed at brick kilns.

Speaking to the students, he said, “This school is a remarkable example of self-reliance. It is built with local resources and serves the children of laborers — these children are the real future of Pakistan.” He stressed the value of education and advised the young learners to aim high with dedication and hard work.

He lauded the principal for her noble mission and praised the school’s contribution to the country, noting that many of its alumni were now serving in the Pakistan Army and as doctors. He also announced plans for a student visit to Islamabad soon, adding, “We are here to convey the message of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to you.”

Principal Shamim Sheikh shared that Munir Arshad Taameer-e-Millat Trust School was a charitable institution that offers classes from nursery to B.Com. The school had completed 30 years of service and currently educates over 5,000 students on a 24-acre campus.

In addition to formal education, vocational training such as beautician skills and dressmaking was also offered to prepare students for practical life. Two transport buses serve students, and sports grounds were available for cricket and tennis activities.