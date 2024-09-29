Open Menu

Rana Mashhood Urges Youth To Play Role In Making Pakistan Prosperous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Rana Mashhood urges youth to play role in making Pakistan prosperous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Sunday urged the talented youth of the country to persist in their efforts to build a prosperous and stable Pakistan.

Talking to the media here, he emphasised the importance of hard work and dedication, encouraging young people to actively contribute to society and create opportunities for themselves and others. He added that by focusing their skills and pursuing their goals, the youth can significantly contribute to creating a better future for Pakistan.

Rana Mashhood while delivering encouraging news for the youth, announced that a successful deal has been reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has led various countries to express their readiness to invest in Pakistan.

Rana Mashhood elaborated that had this deal not materialized, Pakistan could have faced a dire situation similar to that of Syria, Libya, or Iraq. He praised the Prime Minister for his relentless efforts to promote a positive image of Pakistan on the global stage, viewing this as a crucial step toward the country's development.

The PMYP Chairman commended the hard work of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, highlighting her dedication to public service. He noted that she is tirelessly working for the peoples’ welfare while upholding her father's legacy, showcasing her commitment and determination to be always present for the public.

Rana Mashhood said these developments present a beacon of hope for Pakistan's future, offering a remarkable opportunity for the youth to play a vital role in the nation's progress. He emphasized the necessity of engaging the younger generation and harnessing their potential to effectively address the challenges facing Pakistan.

He encouraged young people to channel their energies into national development and to work diligently toward realizing their dreams. He called on the youth to take the lead in shaping the country's future and to pave new paths through their resolve and ambition.

