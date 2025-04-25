Rana Mashhood Visits Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:35 PM
Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Friday visited Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania and expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Friday visited Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania and expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq.
During visit, he met with Maulana Abdul Haq Thani, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) and extended sympathies on behalf of the government and Prime Minister. He was accompanied by PML-N leaders including Pir Zulfiqar Shah Bacha, Provincial Youth Coordinator, Babar Saleem, PML-N Nowshera General Secretary, Mashiat-ur-Rehman, Tehsil Vice President Engineer Nadeem Khan, Divisional Youth Coordinator, Abid Yousafzai and Nowshera Youth Coordinators Changez Ali Khan and Tariq Samam.
Rana Mashhood offered fateha for the departed soul and for giving strength to bereaved family. He termed martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq a great tragedy.
He also discussed ongoing investigation with Maulana Abdul Haq Thani assured him full support. He said Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania as one of the prestigious religious institutions of the country and its alumni are serving with distinction all over the globe.
On the occasion, Maulana Abdul Haq Thani thanked Rana Mashhood for his visit and highlighted contributions of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq.
Recent Stories
CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad development projects
Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi
IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety
Ecuador's Correa vows to fight president 'head-on'
New Polio case reported from Bannu
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants
Man killed by train while crossing railway track
Two young boys died near Jhelum river
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..
Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: Experts
CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expanding promotion quota
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad development projects1 minute ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi1 minute ago
-
IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety1 minute ago
-
New Polio case reported from Bannu1 minute ago
-
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families11 minutes ago
-
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants14 minutes ago
-
Man killed by train while crossing railway track14 minutes ago
-
Two young boys died near Jhelum river14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Mu ..25 minutes ago
-
CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expanding promotion quota9 minutes ago
-
KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of Qasim Zia9 minutes ago
-
Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi9 minutes ago