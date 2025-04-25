Rana Mashhood visits Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Friday visited Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania and expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq.

During visit, he met with Maulana Abdul Haq Thani, head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) and extended sympathies on behalf of the government and Prime Minister. He was accompanied by PML-N leaders including Pir Zulfiqar Shah Bacha, Provincial Youth Coordinator, Babar Saleem, PML-N Nowshera General Secretary, Mashiat-ur-Rehman, Tehsil Vice President Engineer Nadeem Khan, Divisional Youth Coordinator, Abid Yousafzai and Nowshera Youth Coordinators Changez Ali Khan and Tariq Samam.

Rana Mashhood offered fateha for the departed soul and for giving strength to bereaved family. He termed martyrdom of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq a great tragedy.

He also discussed ongoing investigation with Maulana Abdul Haq Thani assured him full support. He said Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania as one of the prestigious religious institutions of the country and its alumni are serving with distinction all over the globe.

On the occasion, Maulana Abdul Haq Thani thanked Rana Mashhood for his visit and highlighted contributions of Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq.