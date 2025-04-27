Rana Mashhood visits Kohat University of Science & Technology

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, visited Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) to inform students about the Prime Minister’s Youth Empowerment Program and various initiatives launched for their benefit.

He was welcomed by senior university officials upon arrival. In his keynote address, Rana Mashhood highlighted the youth empowerment program as a landmark initiative of the current government and encouraged students to register for the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme.

He mentioned that the Federal government has introduced multiple programs aimed at the socioeconomic uplift of young people, including a free laptop scheme. He announced that hundreds of thousands of laptops would also be provided to deserving students through interest-free loans.

He further stated that 100,000 laptops would be distributed annually on merit under this federal govt initiative, with the registration deadline set for May 20, 2025.

According to him, registrations will be conducted via the Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub, and all students enrolled in public sector higher education institutions across Pakistan are eligible to apply.

He emphasized that the PM’s youth program is non-political and that all benefits will be given purely on merit.

Rana Mashhood also mentioned that vocational education and vocational training are being provided to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and employment opportunities will be merit-based, regardless of political background.

He noted that laptops distributed under the PML-N government previously helped thousands of young people secure respectable jobs both locally and abroad, which he described as a proud achievement.

He added that in today’s digital age, jobs are just a click away through government websites and the PM’s Digital Youth Hub. He encouraged youth to fully utilize the resources and courses available under the Prime Minister’s Youth Package, especially given Pakistan’s ranking as the fourth-largest freelancing country in the world.

Rana Mashhood concluded by stating that he plans to visit 25 cities within a month to raise awareness among the youth about government initiatives, stressing that the youth are the future of Pakistan and will lead the country forward.

APP/fam