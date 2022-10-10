(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday excused from hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Rana Mashhood challenging the election of the speaker Punjab Assembly.

The bench referred the matter to LHC chief justice for fixing it before another bench. The bench headed by Justice Faisal Zaman Khan heard the petition filed by the PML-N MPA.

It is pertinent to mention here that the petition was fixed before a division bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, on October 3 but the bench excused itself from hearing the matter due to personal reasons.

Rana Mashhod has submitted that as per law, it was mandatory to hold the election of the Punjab Assembly speaker through a secret ballot. He submitted that the balloting had not been secret in the election of the speaker on July 29 as the ballot papers and counterfoils were serial numbered. He submitted that a ban was imposed on his entry when he tried to raise the issue in the Assembly. He pleaded with the court to set aside the ban and the election of the speaker for being illegal and unconstitutional.