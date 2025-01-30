Rana Mashood calls for youth empowerment, inclusion in governance at CAYA Summit 25

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, along with delegates of the Commonwealth Asia Youth Alliance (CAYA) Summit, emphasized the need to enhance youth capacity, promote knowledge sharing, and ensure their inclusion in governance.

They reiterated their commitment to meaningful youth participation in decision-making and addressing the challenges faced by young people across the region.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday after signing the Islamabad Declaration alongside representatives from over 12 countries, Rana Mashood stated that Pakistan had successfully hosted the CAYA Summit 2025.

He expressed gratitude to all participating delegates from CAYA and non-CAYA member states, including Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Bahrain, Malaysia, India, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan.

He highlighted Pakistan’s leadership in the Commonwealth Ministerial Task Force, stating that hosting the CAYA Summit and establishing its Secretariat in Pakistan was a proud moment for the country.

"This initiative provides a platform for youth across the nation to build networks and address their issues. They will bring their leadership skills to this forum and play a vital role in shaping the future," he added.

During the Commonwealth Asia Regional Youth Ministers' Meeting, the Islamabad Declaration was formally adopted, reflecting a shared commitment to youth empowerment, participation in decision-making, and addressing regional challenges.

The meeting, held from January 28 to 30, 2025, brought together youth ministers from the Commonwealth Asia Region, Central Asian republics, and the Middle East.

Recognizing the significant youth population in the region, Rana Mashood stressed the importance of harnessing their potential as agents of change to achieve sustainable development and promote regional integration.

"Guided by the outcomes of the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministers' Meeting in London (2023) and the Commonwealth Asia Regional Youth Leadership Summit in Kuala Lumpur (2024), we reaffirm our commitment to empowering youth and ensuring their meaningful participation in decision-making processes," he stated.

The summit endorsed strengthening regional cooperation through the CAYA platform and vowed to create more governance opportunities for young people.

It also pledged to ensure their active participation in policymaking and governance structures.

Rana Mashood reiterated support for the special policies formulated under CAYA and assured their implementation.

The Islamabad Declaration further emphasized collaboration with National Youth Councils and regional youth networks to guarantee youth representation in national and regional development agendas.

"We will promote professionalism, enhance capacity-building, share knowledge, and integrate youth into governance structures," he affirmed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the patron-in-chief of the National Youth Council, played a pivotal role in facilitating the summit’s success.

The council also aims to strengthen partnerships with other countries, expanding opportunities for Pakistani youth both nationally and internationally.

The CAYA Summit reaffirmed a collective commitment by key stakeholders to advancing sustainable development, fostering regional harmony, and empowering young leaders.

"This platform is opening new pathways for Pakistani youth at home and abroad," Rana Mashood concluded.