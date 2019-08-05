Rana Mashood excuses from appearance before NAB on August 6

Former provincial minister of Punjab Rana Mashood has excused from appearing before NAB Lahore due to personal engagement on August 6

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Former provincial minister of Punjab Rana Mashood has excused from appearing before NAB Lahore due to personal engagement on August 6.Rana Mashood has written a letter to NAB Lahore at which he said that he cannot appear before it on August 6 due to some personal engagements, however he will appear before NAB Lahore on August 8.NAB had summoned Rana Mashood in Punjab Youth Festival Case on August 6.