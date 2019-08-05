UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rana Mashood Excuses From Appearance Before NAB On August 6

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 01:04 PM

Rana Mashood excuses from appearance before NAB on August 6

Former provincial minister of Punjab Rana Mashood has excused from appearing before NAB Lahore due to personal engagement on August 6

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Former provincial minister of Punjab Rana Mashood has excused from appearing before NAB Lahore due to personal engagement on August 6.Rana Mashood has written a letter to NAB Lahore at which he said that he cannot appear before it on August 6 due to some personal engagements, however he will appear before NAB Lahore on August 8.NAB had summoned Rana Mashood in Punjab Youth Festival Case on August 6.

Related Topics

Lahore National Accountability Bureau Punjab August From

Recent Stories

MoHR utilises Rs10 million to help women

47 seconds ago

More steps needed to increase Pak-Morocco trade, i ..

49 seconds ago

Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) to me ..

51 seconds ago

NAB moves AC to attach property of Salman Shehbaz

55 seconds ago

Papua New Guinea says vast gas project to go ahead ..

18 minutes ago

Myanmar army's 'business empire' fuels atrocities: ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.