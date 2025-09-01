Rana Mashood Lauds NAVTTC’s Performance, Digital Transformation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 08:09 PM
Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashood, on Monday visited the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Headquarters by following detailed presentation on the Seat Allocation Model and Finance Model
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashood, on Monday visited the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Headquarters by following detailed presentation on the Seat Allocation Model and Finance Model.
The session was attended by all HQs Director Generals, Regional Office Director Generals (online), HQs Directors, and consultants, said a press release.
During the session, Muhammad Aamir Jan, Executive Director NAVTTC gave a comprehensive presentation on the Seat Allocation Model, explaining how the system has now been fully digitized, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and streamlined processes.
Rana Mashood, highly appreciated this significant digital transformation and lauded NAVTTC’s efforts in modernizing its systems for the better facilitation of youth across the country.
This initiative reflects the government’s vision of promoting digital governance and providing equal opportunities for the youth through transparent and innovative mechanisms.
Recent Stories
SC dismisses post-arrest bail of accused in drugs case
Punjab Socio-Economic Registry survey continues in Layyah
FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review
Qatar Olympic Committee expresses solidarity with Pakistan after floods
Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1.1m cusecs: CM Murad
Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain in Rawalpindi
Rana Mashood lauds NAVTTC’s performance, digital transformation
Official fears more water in Sutlej; several villages affected in Burewala
ATC gives prosecution time on Sher Shah’s bail plea
Khawaja Asif urges construction of small dams
Tremors felt in various cities
High Commissioner of Kenya visits PTA office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC dismisses post-arrest bail of accused in drugs case45 seconds ago
-
Punjab Socio-Economic Registry survey continues in Layyah46 seconds ago
-
FJWU's governance acknowledged in HEC review10 minutes ago
-
Sindh ready to handle flows ranging from 0.8m to 1.1m cusecs: CM Murad10 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain in Rawalpindi49 seconds ago
-
Rana Mashood lauds NAVTTC’s performance, digital transformation50 seconds ago
-
Official fears more water in Sutlej; several villages affected in Burewala6 minutes ago
-
ATC gives prosecution time on Sher Shah’s bail plea6 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif urges construction of small dams6 minutes ago
-
Tremors felt in various cities6 minutes ago
-
PFA launches phase-2 of school nutrition program in 40 public schools1 hour ago
-
GCWUS holds prayers for flood victims1 hour ago