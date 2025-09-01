Rana Mashood lauds NAVTTC’s performance, digital transformation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashood, on Monday visited the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Headquarters by following detailed presentation on the Seat Allocation Model and Finance Model

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashood, on Monday visited the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Headquarters by following detailed presentation on the Seat Allocation Model and Finance Model.

The session was attended by all HQs Director Generals, Regional Office Director Generals (online), HQs Directors, and consultants, said a press release.

During the session, Muhammad Aamir Jan, Executive Director NAVTTC gave a comprehensive presentation on the Seat Allocation Model, explaining how the system has now been fully digitized, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and streamlined processes.

Rana Mashood, highly appreciated this significant digital transformation and lauded NAVTTC’s efforts in modernizing its systems for the better facilitation of youth across the country.

This initiative reflects the government’s vision of promoting digital governance and providing equal opportunities for the youth through transparent and innovative mechanisms.