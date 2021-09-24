UrduPoint.com

Rana Mashood Refuses To Play Cricket With PTI MPAs

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 03:13 PM

Rana Mashood refuses to play cricket with PTI MPAs

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan—the Punjab government Spokesperson—had asked the government and opposition members to play a cricket match to show solidarity with the national team after New Zealand and England pull out from Pakistan tours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashood has refused to play cricket match with treasury members of the Punjab Assembly.

Rana Mshood said that they would never play any match with the representatives of the provincial government at Governor House.

“The ruling PTI has created problems for the public, ” said Mashood in a statement, pointing out that the PTI government instead of resolving public issues was prioritizing other things.

He also said that the PTI leaders called them thieves and also inviting them to play a cricket match with them.

Earlier, Punjab government spokesman Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan had said that the politicians wanted to revive international cricket in the country.

“We shall defeat the opposition parties in every field, ” said Choha.

Chohan had urged all the government and opposition’s members of provincial assembly to play a cricket match on Oct 9 to show solidarity with Pakistan cricket.

The Spokesperson had called PML-N leader Rana Mashood and invited him to play cricket by forgetting all the differences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Muslim All Government Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

10 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.