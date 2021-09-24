Rana Mashood refuses to play cricket with PTI MPAs

(@fidahassanain)

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan—the Punjab government Spokesperson—had asked the government and opposition members to play a cricket match to show solidarity with the national team after New Zealand and England pull out from Pakistan tours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mashood has refused to play cricket match with treasury members of the Punjab Assembly.

Rana Mshood said that they would never play any match with the representatives of the provincial government at Governor House.

“The ruling PTI has created problems for the public, ” said Mashood in a statement, pointing out that the PTI government instead of resolving public issues was prioritizing other things.

He also said that the PTI leaders called them thieves and also inviting them to play a cricket match with them.

Earlier, Punjab government spokesman Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan had said that the politicians wanted to revive international cricket in the country.

“We shall defeat the opposition parties in every field, ” said Choha.

Chohan had urged all the government and opposition’s members of provincial assembly to play a cricket match on Oct 9 to show solidarity with Pakistan cricket.

The Spokesperson had called PML-N leader Rana Mashood and invited him to play cricket by forgetting all the differences.