UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rana Mashood’s Name Put In Blacklist

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 60 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:27 PM

Rana Mashood’s name put in blacklist

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested placing Rana Mashhood’s name in the blacklist so he cannot escape the investigation. 

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) Former Punjab minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan’s name has been included in the black list.

His name has been included in the blacklist because of Punjab sports Festival corruption case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested placing Rana Mashhood’s name in the blacklist so he cannot escape the investigation.

Investigation against Rana Mashhood is underway regarding corruption of millions of rupees in youth festival and he has also appeared before NAB.

On June 29, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration officials had barred Rana Mashhood PML-N leader and former minister for education from going to United States.

His name was put on the ECL upon NAB's plea, that's why he was not allowed to go to America.

The anti-graft watchdog body has also sought details of Mashhood's bank accounts, assets details from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other concerned departments.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption National Accountability Bureau Sports Education Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Bank United States Federal Investigation Agency June From Million

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

8 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

16 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

22 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

39 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

48 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.