Rana Mashood’s name put in blacklist

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested placing Rana Mashhood’s name in the blacklist so he cannot escape the investigation.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) Former Punjab minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan’s name has been included in the black list.

His name has been included in the blacklist because of Punjab sports Festival corruption case.

Investigation against Rana Mashhood is underway regarding corruption of millions of rupees in youth festival and he has also appeared before NAB.

On June 29, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration officials had barred Rana Mashhood PML-N leader and former minister for education from going to United States.

His name was put on the ECL upon NAB's plea, that's why he was not allowed to go to America.

The anti-graft watchdog body has also sought details of Mashhood's bank accounts, assets details from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other concerned departments.