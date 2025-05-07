Rana Mubashar Condemns India’s Cowardly Attacks On Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 08:08 PM
Federal Minister for Public Affairs, Rana Mubashar Iqbal, on Wednesday condemned India’s cowardly attacks on five locations in Pakistan
The minister emphasized that such actions represent a deliberate escalation and pose a serious threat to regional stability.
In a statement, he asserted Pakistan’s right to respond decisively to what he described as a war imposed by India.
He declared that with this blatant act of aggression already in motion, Pakistan now possesses every right to respond forcefully.
He emphasized that the entire nation stood united behind country's armed forces.
"Despite the challenges, the morale and spirit of the Pakistani people remain unshaken,” he said.
He added that the courageous people and the valiant armed forces of Pakistan would never allow the enemy to fulfill its malicious ambitions, and that their nefarious agenda would be decisively crushed.
“I, along with the entire nation, extend a heartfelt salute to the Chief of Army Staff, the Pakistan Army, and especially the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for their outstanding performance in successfully shooting down five enemy aircraft in response to India’s cross-border strikes,” he said.
