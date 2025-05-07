Open Menu

Rana Mubashar Condemns India’s Cowardly Attacks On Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Rana Mubashar condemns India’s cowardly attacks on Pakistan

Federal Minister for Public Affairs, Rana Mubashar Iqbal, on Wednesday condemned India’s cowardly attacks on five locations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Public Affairs, Rana Mubashar Iqbal, on Wednesday condemned India’s cowardly attacks on five locations in Pakistan.

The minister emphasized that such actions represent a deliberate escalation and pose a serious threat to regional stability.

In a statement, he asserted Pakistan’s right to respond decisively to what he described as a war imposed by India.

He declared that with this blatant act of aggression already in motion, Pakistan now possesses every right to respond forcefully.

He emphasized that the entire nation stood united behind country's armed forces.

"Despite the challenges, the morale and spirit of the Pakistani people remain unshaken,” he said.

He added that the courageous people and the valiant armed forces of Pakistan would never allow the enemy to fulfill its malicious ambitions, and that their nefarious agenda would be decisively crushed.

“I, along with the entire nation, extend a heartfelt salute to the Chief of Army Staff, the Pakistan Army, and especially the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for their outstanding performance in successfully shooting down five enemy aircraft in response to India’s cross-border strikes,” he said.

Recent Stories

EPI, UNICEF distribute 20 electric scooters among ..

EPI, UNICEF distribute 20 electric scooters among female vaccinators

3 minutes ago
 Hearing adjourned in threat case against PTI found ..

Hearing adjourned in threat case against PTI founder over jail trial letter

3 minutes ago
 Spanish PM welcomes Pakistan's proportional, diplo ..

Spanish PM welcomes Pakistan's proportional, diplomatic response to Indian aggre ..

3 minutes ago
 No war, force can derail Pakistan from core agenda ..

No war, force can derail Pakistan from core agenda of economic development: Ahsa ..

3 minutes ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation launches relief operations

Al-Khidmat Foundation launches relief operations

3 minutes ago
 President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industr ..

President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Yasir Qayyum holds r ..

3 minutes ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Sports and Youth ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan co ..

3 minutes ago
 India biggest threat to regional peace: PPP south ..

India biggest threat to regional peace: PPP south Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Rana Mubashar condemns India’s cowardly attacks ..

Rana Mubashar condemns India’s cowardly attacks on Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Court maintains arrest warrants for Gandapur in li ..

Court maintains arrest warrants for Gandapur in liquor, arms case

3 minutes ago
 India’s unprovoked aggression: a blatant disrega ..

India’s unprovoked aggression: a blatant disregard for international laws

3 minutes ago
 Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1 ..

Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1122 put on high alert

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan