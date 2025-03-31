Rana Mubashar extends Eid greetings to nation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit (PAU), Rana Mubashar Iqbal extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In an exclusive talk with APP on Monday, he conveyed a message of love and unity, emphasizing the importance of national solidarity.

Rana Mubashar Iqbal prayed for Pakistan’s sovereignty and protection, expressing his hope for a prosperous and harmonious future.

The minister also urged political parties to set aside their differences and work collectively for the country’s progress.

"Pakistan is my identity. I love my homeland and will work tirelessly to serve my nation," he affirmed.

He concluded his message with warm Eid wishes, saying, "Eid Mubarak to the entire nation."

