Rana Mubashar Terms Youm-e-Takbeer Proud Moment In Pakistan's History
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 09:38 PM
Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit (PAU), Rana Mubashar Iqbal, on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, described the day as a proud moment in the history of Pakistan
In a special message marking the 27th anniversary of Pakistan’s historic nuclear tests, Rana Mubashar stated that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first Islamic nation to achieve this milestone.
"This day reminds us of our firm commitment to safeguarding our nation’s freedom and security," the minister added.
He described Youm-e-Takbeer as a day of national resolve, pride, and sovereignty — a symbol of strength, unity, and national honor.
Rana Mubashar paid tributes to the visionary leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who made the courageous decision to conduct nuclear tests in response to India's aggression.
He also paid glowing tribute to the scientists, particularly Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, Dr. Samar Mubarakmand, and the rest of team, who worked with unmatched dedication and expertise to strengthen the nation’s defense capabilities.
He also commended the armed forces for their sacrifices and unwavering readiness, calling them the backbone of national security.
"This day also reminds us of the unity, strength, and unshakable will of our nation — that together, we can face any challenge and stand firm against external pressures," the minister emphasized.
He remarked that Pakistan has made significant advancements in using nuclear technology for energy, agriculture, medicine, and scientific research.
The minister urged the nation to uphold the spirit of Youm-e-Takbeer and work together toward building a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan.
