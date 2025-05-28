Open Menu

Rana Mubashar Terms Youm-e-Takbeer Proud Moment In Pakistan's History

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2025 | 09:38 PM

Rana Mubashar terms Youm-e-Takbeer proud moment in Pakistan's history

Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit (PAU), Rana Mubashar Iqbal, on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, described the day as a proud moment in the history of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit (PAU), Rana Mubashar Iqbal, on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, described the day as a proud moment in the history of Pakistan.

In a special message marking the 27th anniversary of Pakistan’s historic nuclear tests, Rana Mubashar stated that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first Islamic nation to achieve this milestone.

"This day reminds us of our firm commitment to safeguarding our nation’s freedom and security," the minister added.

He described Youm-e-Takbeer as a day of national resolve, pride, and sovereignty — a symbol of strength, unity, and national honor.

Rana Mubashar paid tributes to the visionary leadership of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who made the courageous decision to conduct nuclear tests in response to India's aggression.

He also paid glowing tribute to the scientists, particularly Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, Dr. Samar Mubarakmand, and the rest of team, who worked with unmatched dedication and expertise to strengthen the nation’s defense capabilities.

He also commended the armed forces for their sacrifices and unwavering readiness, calling them the backbone of national security.

"This day also reminds us of the unity, strength, and unshakable will of our nation — that together, we can face any challenge and stand firm against external pressures," the minister emphasized.

He remarked that Pakistan has made significant advancements in using nuclear technology for energy, agriculture, medicine, and scientific research.

The minister urged the nation to uphold the spirit of Youm-e-Takbeer and work together toward building a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Rana Mubashar terms Youm-e-Takbeer proud moment i ..

Rana Mubashar terms Youm-e-Takbeer proud moment in Pakistan's history

2 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development shares finding ..

Department of Community Development shares findings from 5th Quality of Life Sur ..

25 minutes ago
 GSP holds conference on geological hazards

GSP holds conference on geological hazards

4 minutes ago
 No state, govt can smoothly run without public sup ..

No state, govt can smoothly run without public support: President AJK PML-N

4 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed: ‘We need media that leads ..

Latifa bint Mohammed: ‘We need media that leads content industry with cultural ..

40 minutes ago
 ASI Sudheer laid to rest with full police honours ..

ASI Sudheer laid to rest with full police honours in Abbottabad

4 minutes ago
Abdullah bin Salem inaugurates Watch & Jewelry Sho ..

Abdullah bin Salem inaugurates Watch & Jewelry Show

40 minutes ago
 Pre-Budget seminar: Experts urge export-driven gro ..

Pre-Budget seminar: Experts urge export-driven growth, emergence of an indigenou ..

3 minutes ago
 Dr Tariq Fazal calls 28th May national, historic d ..

Dr Tariq Fazal calls 28th May national, historic day in Pakistan's history

4 minutes ago
 UAJK observes Yom-e-Takbeer with national spirit

UAJK observes Yom-e-Takbeer with national spirit

4 minutes ago
 Plants purify environment, bring rains

Plants purify environment, bring rains

47 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi highlights investment potential in ..

Governor Kundi highlights investment potential in mining, green energy sectors i ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan