Rana Mubashir distributes Rs 70 mlm relief cheques among cloudburst victims

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashir Iqbal, on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday distributed relief cheques worth Rs 70 million among 35 families affected by the recent cloudburst in Dalori village of Gadoon Amazai.

Each affected family received financial assistance of Rs 2 million.

The cheque distribution ceremony was attended by former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Provincial General Secretary Ikhtiar Wali, District President Haji Shiraz Khan, District General Secretary Babar Saleem, Tehsil Chairman Lahore Adil Khan, and officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Mubashir Iqbal said that an additional eight cheques would soon be delivered to the remaining victims.

He recalled that on August 18, when the cloudburst struck Gadoon Amazai causing heavy human and material losses, he personally visited the area three times to express solidarity with the affected families.

He noted that he was the first federal minister in the country’s history to visit the remote Sirkoee Payan area, located atop a mountain, after covering a difficult seven-kilometer terrain to meet the victims and share their grief.

He emphasized that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed full support for the disaster-hit families.

“We stood with the people of Gadoon Amazai in their time of need. We were here yesterday, we are here today, and we will continue to stand by them in the future. Pakistan belongs to all of us, and together we will face every challenge,” the minister remarked.

Later, Federal Minister Rana Mubashir Iqbal and former Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi visited the residence of senior PML-N leader and prominent businessman Haji Dildar Khan in Swabi.

They offered condolences and Fateha for his late brother, Haji Sher Afser Khan, and conveyed the special message of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Local party leaders, including District President Shiraz Khan and General Secretary Babar Khan, were also present on the occasion.

