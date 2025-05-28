Rana Mubashir Iqbal marks Youm-e-Takbeer,lauds nuclear pioneers,armed forces

The Federal Minister for Public Affairs,Rana Mubashir Iqbal on Wednesday congratulated the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, paying tribute to Pakistan’s nuclear scientists,armed forces and political leadership for their roles in making the country a nuclear power

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Federal Minister for Public Affairs,Rana Mubashir Iqbal on Wednesday congratulated the nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, paying tribute to Pakistan’s nuclear scientists,armed forces and political leadership for their roles in making the country a nuclear power.

Speaking at a ceremony held at his Dera in Khayaban-i-Ameen, the minister said May 28 marks a defining moment in Pakistan’s history,symbolizing strength,national unity and deterrence.he stated,“I once again extend congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation on this proud day.”

He said the day commemorates Pakistan’s emergence as the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first among the Muslim countries,highlighting that “Mian Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan’s defense invincible on May 28, 1998.”

Rana Iqbal also paid tribute to the scientists who led the efforts.“We congratulate all scientists,especially Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and Dr Samar Mubarakmand for their unmatched service to the nation.”

He recalled that Nawaz Sharif refused a $5 billion offer from global powers and instead upheld the national interest by going ahead with the nuclear tests.“This was not just a military decision but a symbol of sovereignty,” he remarked.

After the nuclear tests,minister noted,Nawaz Sharif received a historic welcome in Saudi Arabia,demonstrating strong support from the Muslim world. “Pakistan’s image today is exemplary around the world,”he said.

Minister Rana Mubashir Iqbal stated,“On this occasion,we salute the Pakistan Armed Forces(PFA) who stand guard at our borders.This day will forever be remembered in the history of Pakistan.”

He said the JF-17 Thunder production plant was established in Pakistan,a move that strengthened the country’s aerospace and military capabilities.

“Thanks to the JF-17 Thunder,Pakistan’s forces forced India to rethink its strategies during Operation Bunyad-e-Marsous,”he said.

The federal minister stated, “We tell our enemies today:choose peace or be prepared for a response stronger than your provocations.We will respond to bricks with stones if needed.”

He accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing a role in regional instability.“Behind every major incident of terrorism,there is the hand of Modi,”he said.

He also alleged Modi’s involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader,adding that “no democracy in the world permits the shedding of innocent blood.”

Rana Mubashir also referenced the Pahalgam incident, saying that “Pakistan called for an investigation and countries like the UK and Bangladesh stood with us.Even Modi’s opposition in India has raised questions about his role in such events.”

He emphasized Pakistan’s diplomatic approach,saying the country’s foreign policy consistently promotes peace, and reaffirmed that “there will be no compromise on the defense of Pakistan.”

Speaking about national unity, he said,“The blood of our martyrs will never go in vain.The entire nation today stands like a wall of steel with our armed forces.”

He thanked all political parties for showing unity, particularly on sensitive national security issues,including the response to the Pahalgam incident.

The minister concluded by reiterating the importance of Youm-e-Takbeer as a symbol of strength,resilience and unity.

MPA Imran Javed and party workers were also present at the ceremony.

The event ended with the traditional cake-cutting to mark the national day.