Rana Mubashir Iqbal wins NA-124 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Candidate Rana Mubashir Iqbal has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-124 Lahore-VIII by securing 55,387 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent Zamir Ahmed, who bagged 43,594 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 41.76 percent.