Rana Qasim Noon visits flood-hit areas of Jalalpur Pirwala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon visited the flood-affected areas of Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil on Saturday and met citizens facing the calamity.

He strongly condemned the recent “water aggression” by the Modi government, saying it had caused rising water levels in the rivers Chenab, Sutlej, and Ravi. He maintained that Jalalpur Pirwala was surrounded by the Chenab on one side and the Sutlej on the other, creating a serious flood situation.

Noon urged residents to take precautionary measures and fully cooperate with the administration.

He advised those still staying in flood-hit areas to immediately shift to safer places to avoid potential loss.

He said relief camps have been set up in schools across the tehsil, where affected families are being provided with all basic facilities. Teams from the Livestock Department are also active in the field to care for animals and assist in relief work.

Later, Noon visited the flood relief camps to review the arrangements. He assured the victims that the government stood by firmly with them and no one would be left alone in this difficult time.