Open Menu

Rana Qasim Noon Visits Flood-hit Areas Of Jalalpur Pirwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Rana Qasim Noon visits flood-hit areas of Jalalpur Pirwala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon visited the flood-affected areas of Jalalpur Pirwala tehsil on Saturday and met citizens facing the calamity.

He strongly condemned the recent “water aggression” by the Modi government, saying it had caused rising water levels in the rivers Chenab, Sutlej, and Ravi. He maintained that Jalalpur Pirwala was surrounded by the Chenab on one side and the Sutlej on the other, creating a serious flood situation.

Noon urged residents to take precautionary measures and fully cooperate with the administration.

He advised those still staying in flood-hit areas to immediately shift to safer places to avoid potential loss.

He said relief camps have been set up in schools across the tehsil, where affected families are being provided with all basic facilities. Teams from the Livestock Department are also active in the field to care for animals and assist in relief work.

Later, Noon visited the flood relief camps to review the arrangements. He assured the victims that the government stood by firmly with them and no one would be left alone in this difficult time.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

18 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

18 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

18 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

18 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

18 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

18 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

18 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

18 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

18 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan