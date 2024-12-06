Rana rejects preconditions for initiating political talks

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 10:16 PM

PM's advisor for Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Friday that political dialogue was needed to resolve political issues and achieve stability in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) PM's advisor for Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Friday that political dialogue was needed to resolve political issues and achieve stability in the country.

Speaking to a private news channel, he urged all political parties to work collectively for political and economic stability.

He criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for not believing in democratic dialogue.

Answering a question regarding PTI's conditions for dialogue, he said that no dialogue could succeed, or even begin, under the guise of threats and blackmailing, accompanied by anti-state narratives and slogans.

Political dialogue must be unconditional and approached with seriousness, he emphasized.

"Discussions on the political rules of engagement are possible, but setting conditions is not the right way to initiate meaningful dialogue", he added.

He said “We have pulled Pakistan out of an economic crisis and brought economic stability. Now, the focus must be on achieving political stability, which requires sincere dialogue.”

