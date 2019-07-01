UrduPoint.com
Rana Sana Admission Of Rebellion In Their Ranks Bears Evidence Cracks Have Appeared In Political Trench Of PML-N: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 12:33 PM

Rana Sana admission of rebellion in their ranks bears evidence cracks have appeared in political trench of PML-N: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said admission of Rana Sana Ullah about rebellion in their ranks bears evidence schism has created in the political trench of PML-N

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said admission of Rana Sana Ullah about rebellion in their ranks bears evidence schism has created in the political trench of PML-N.

She said that PML-N members of Punjab assembly meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is rebellion against the dictatorial mindset of PML-N leadership.

These members are not ready for dynastic slavery.She held that PML-N has neither any narrative nor any leadership. What democracy it is that those advocating democracy and supremacy of constitution are talking about mid term elections, she added.Rebellion against the royal Mughal family means reposing trust on caravan, ideology and leadership of New Pakistan, she remarked.

