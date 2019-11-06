UrduPoint.com
Rana Sana Again Files Bail Petition In CNS Court

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:53 PM

Rana Sana again files bail petition in CNS court

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has again filed a bail petition in the special court, Control of Narcotics substances (CNS) in a narcotics case against him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has again filed a bail petition in the special court, Control of Narcotics substances (CNS) in a narcotics case against him.

Rana Sana through the petition submitted that he was roped in a baseless case. and that the FIR was registered with a delay, which make it suspicious.

He submitted that initially it was claimed that 21 Kg heroin was recovered but later, the quantity was shown as 15 kg and pleaded with the court for grant of bail.

Duty Judge Khalid Bashir had dismissed the bail plea of Rana Sanaullah on September 20. However, co-accused- Muhammad Akram, Sabtain Haider, Usman Ahmad, Amir Rustum and Umer Farooq- were granted bail in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had placed services of D&SJ Shakir Hussain at the disposal of Federal government for his posting as judge special court and he had been advised to take charge of his new assignment by November 8.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had already filed interim challan in the Special Court for the Control of Narcotic Substances against Rana Sanaullah.It was alleged that the ANF recovered heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's vehicle.

On July 1, ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

