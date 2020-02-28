Rana Sana case: Court releases detailed verdict on ANF plea

A special court on Friday released a detailed verdict on the Anti-Narcotics Force's (ANF) plea for daily hearing of drug-trafficking case against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :A special court on Friday released a detailed verdict on the Anti-Narcotics Force's (ANF) plea for daily hearing of drug-trafficking case against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah.

While dismissing the plea, Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan noted that the ANF lawyers had requested for daily hearing of the matter.

The court held that a number of cases were pending before it and all cases were heard as per routine. The court observed that no example of daily hearing of any case exists, whereas the defence counsel had also objected to the request for daily hearing of the case. The court dismissed the application in view of pending cases.

The court had also dismissed Rana Sanaullah's plea for handing over of his vehicle, besides plea for access to footage, earlier.

The court had summoned Sanaullah for indictment on the next date of hearing, March 7.

On July 1, the ANF officials arrested Rana Sanaullah, who served as the Punjab law minister during the former PML-N government, from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF had registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the case against two surety bonds.