Rana Sana claim about IG Prisons baseless: law minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Reacting to Rana Sanaullah's statement on Saturday, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the claim regarding IG Prisons Punjab were completely baseless.

The IG Prisons had not been called by any government official nor had he been given any instructions regarding Hamza Shahbaz.

Raja Basharat said that whether it was Hamza Shahbaz or anyone else, all were equal before the law and they were being treated according to the law. He said that the incumbent government believed in the independence of the national institutions.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had become habitual of defaming the national institutions. "They want to cover up their corruption with such tactics and want to put pressure on all national institutions under a well-thought-out plan aimed at saving their corrupt leadership. But no conspiracy, no effort would succeed," he added. Raja advised Rana Sanaullah to confront the law with his leaders instead of making the institutions controversial.