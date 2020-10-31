UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rana Sana Claim About IG Prisons Baseless: Law Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:38 PM

Rana Sana claim about IG Prisons baseless: law minister

Reacting to Rana Sanaullah's statement on Saturday, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the claim regarding IG Prisons Punjab were completely baseless

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Reacting to Rana Sanaullah's statement on Saturday, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the claim regarding IG Prisons Punjab were completely baseless.

The IG Prisons had not been called by any government official nor had he been given any instructions regarding Hamza Shahbaz.

Raja Basharat said that whether it was Hamza Shahbaz or anyone else, all were equal before the law and they were being treated according to the law. He said that the incumbent government believed in the independence of the national institutions.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had become habitual of defaming the national institutions. "They want to cover up their corruption with such tactics and want to put pressure on all national institutions under a well-thought-out plan aimed at saving their corrupt leadership. But no conspiracy, no effort would succeed," he added. Raja advised Rana Sanaullah to confront the law with his leaders instead of making the institutions controversial.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law Minister Rana SanaUllah Independence Muslim All Government Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Iraq Kurdish ex-governor wanted for graft dies in ..

3 minutes ago

Ivory Coast president urges calm in tense election ..

3 minutes ago

J&K people not to accept new land laws; Hurriyat L ..

3 minutes ago

Tunisian Police Detain Man Who Claimed Responsibil ..

3 minutes ago

Seventy-Five Taliban Militants Killed in Southern ..

9 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 31 Oct 2020

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.