Rana Sana granted one-time exemption from personal appearance in drug case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :A special court on Saturday granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in drug-trafficking case.

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan conducted the case proceedings. A lawyer, on behalf of Rana Sanaullah, filed an exemption application, and pleaded for one-time exemption from personal appearance to his client in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.

The court granted Rana Sana exemption, and also exempted other accused in the case while allowing their applications.

The court summoned the counsel for arguments on April 25 while adjourning the hearing.

On July 1, 2019, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials arrested Rana Sanaullah from Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near Sukheki, while he was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF registered an FIR against the PML-N leader under 9-C, 15 and 17 of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act. It was alleged that the ANF recovered 15-kilogram heroin and other drugs from Rana Sanaullah's car, whereas the operation was conducted on a tip-off.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the case.