Rana Sana Hints At Not Becoming Party If Prayer For Larger Bench Denied

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Rana Sana hints at not becoming party if prayer for larger bench denied

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Monday said that they would mull over the option of not becoming party to the judicial proceeding if their request to constitute larger bench of the Supreme Court was not granted.

Talking to the media persons outside the Supreme Court along with Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar and provincial PML-N lawmaker Attaullah Tarar, he said that they have requested the apex court to constitute the larger bench in the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker's ruling case.

Only the formation of a larger bench could resolve the controversy in the current scenario, he added.

He said all political parties and the entire nation have complete confidence on the full court and even the Supreme Court Bar Association has already filed a review petition for becoming a party into the Presidential Reference case regarding interpretation of Article 63 of the Constitution which had been admitted for hearing. We plead that the apex court may take up the identical petitions for hearing in the full bench, he added.

