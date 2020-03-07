Rana Sana indictment deferred in drugs smuggling case

UrduPoint.com
An anti-narcotics court on Saturday deferred indictment of former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah in a drugs smuggling case till March 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :An anti-narcotics court on Saturday deferred indictment of former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah in a drugs smuggling case till March 28.

At the outset of the hearing, Judge Shakir Hassan, who was presiding over the hearing, remarked that Rana Sanaullah and other accused were set to be indicted on Saturday.

However, the lawyer for the co-accused sought more time to properly study the case.

The ANF counsel, while opposing the plea, said that delaying tactics were being used by the accused.

The court adjourned the hearing after issuing a warning that indictment would not be delayed on the next hearing.

