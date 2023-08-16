Open Menu

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz Eye Elections Next Year In Feb

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 16, 2023 | 12:38 PM

Former Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who was sworn in on August 14, will ensure a transparent, free, and impartial election process.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2023) Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah and opposition leader Raja Riaz have indicated that elections are likely to be held in February of the upcoming year.

Rana Sanaullah, representing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), also revealed that Nawaz Sharif, the party's leader, is anticipated to return to Pakistan ahead of the elections to lead the electoral campaign.

During a recent statement, Rana Sanaullah shared his perspective on the potential election timeframe, asserting that the establishment also appears inclined towards holding elections within a 90-day window. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that the elections are expected to be scheduled for February due to the ongoing delimitation of Constituencies, a process that will conclude by December. It is anticipated that Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Pakistan in October to spearhead the electoral campaign.

Rana Sanaullah expressed confidence that Nawaz Sharif will be vindicated of the alleged charges, similar to PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz and her spouse Captain (retd) Safdar.

Additionally, Raja Riaz echoed the sentiment that elections are likely to occur in proximity to February 15, either one week before or after. He noted the possibility of a slight delay in the election schedule to address the current economic challenges and steer the country towards stability.

Raja Riaz alluded to the decision made by senior figures to hold the elections in February 2024, without providing further details.

