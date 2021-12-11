UrduPoint.com

Rana Sana Says Incompetent Group Is Heading The Country Towards Destruction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 03:18 PM

Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the country towards destruction

The PML-N leader says what will happen to the country, to the poor and the salaries persons if dollar crosses the value of 200 rupees.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2021) PML-N Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah said that all those brought the incompetent people to power should now help the national throw them out.

Rana Sana Ullah said that the prices were up high and electricity price was increased by Rs5 rupee just a day before. He expressed these words while talking to a local private tv on Saturday.

The PML-N leader also asked that what would happen to the country if Dollar value crossed 200 rupees and what would be the fate of the poor and the salaries persons.

He stated that an incompetent group was leading the country to destruction. He went on to say that the country would incur irreparable loss if the people do not make a stand and the incompetent leadership is not overthrown.

Answering to a question about the popularity of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab, Rana Sana Ullah said that political parties should compete in a healthy way.

He stated that those who "imposed" the incumbent, inept government should "fear God" and "have mercy on the nation".

Sanaullah also said that people should pay heed to the opposition's voice and take a stand against the government, adding that the slogans like "respect the vote" literally mean that people have a right to vote whoever they want to.

Sana Ullah also stated that Asif Ali Zardari was one of the leading politician and he should pick more appropriate words while passing remarks about others.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Electricity Poor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Vote Price Pakistan Peoples Party God TV All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Greek Deputy Foreign, Development Ministers to Vis ..

Greek Deputy Foreign, Development Ministers to Visit US on December 11-19 - Mini ..

14 minutes ago
 Int'l flights to remain suspected in India until J ..

Int'l flights to remain suspected in India until Jan, 31 due to COVID-19

14 minutes ago
 UEFA cancels Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes ti ..

UEFA cancels Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes tie

14 minutes ago
 China to promote solid implementation of sci-tech ..

China to promote solid implementation of sci-tech policies in 2022

37 minutes ago
 UAE, Belgium sign two agreements for extradition, ..

UAE, Belgium sign two agreements for extradition, mutual assistance in criminal ..

49 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.