Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the country towards destruction

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2021) PML-N Punjab President Rana Sana Ullah said that all those brought the incompetent people to power should now help the national throw them out.

Rana Sana Ullah said that the prices were up high and electricity price was increased by Rs5 rupee just a day before. He expressed these words while talking to a local private tv on Saturday.

The PML-N leader also asked that what would happen to the country if Dollar value crossed 200 rupees and what would be the fate of the poor and the salaries persons.

He stated that an incompetent group was leading the country to destruction. He went on to say that the country would incur irreparable loss if the people do not make a stand and the incompetent leadership is not overthrown.

Answering to a question about the popularity of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab, Rana Sana Ullah said that political parties should compete in a healthy way.

He stated that those who "imposed" the incumbent, inept government should "fear God" and "have mercy on the nation".

Sanaullah also said that people should pay heed to the opposition's voice and take a stand against the government, adding that the slogans like "respect the vote" literally mean that people have a right to vote whoever they want to.

Sana Ullah also stated that Asif Ali Zardari was one of the leading politician and he should pick more appropriate words while passing remarks about others.