Rana Sana Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Muslim Bagh FC Camp

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) Camp in the Muslim Bagh area in northern Balochistan.

The minister, in a statement, expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two soldiers of security forces while retaliating against the attack.

The brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, he said, had sent the coward terrorists to hell.

He said, "The security forces are fighting against the menace of terrorism with utmost bravery and determination for the protection of the homeland." The armed forces were fully determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country, he added.

The minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel and expressed sympathy with the families of the martyrs.

