Rana Sana Takes Notice Of Peshwar-Mor Fire Incident

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Rana Sana takes notice of Peshwar-Mor fire incident

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan took notice of fire eruption incident here at Sunday Bazaar (Itwar Bazaar) in H-9 Sector o Wednesday.

The minister sought a report from district administration about the incident and ordered the deputy commissioner to monitor the rescue operation.

Earlier, the fire erupts at Sunday Bazaar at Peshawar Mor, where rescue operation was underway.

The fire brigade along with rescue officials arrived on the scene to control the blaze and provide assistance.

No loss of life was reported, till the filing of this report.

