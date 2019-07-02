UrduPoint.com
Rana Sana To Get B-class Facilities In Camp Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:06 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah (MNA), who was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for allegedly possessing heroin on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah (MNA), who was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for allegedly possessing heroin on Monday, would be given B-class facilities, Camp Jail Lahore officials said on Tuesday.

Rana Sanaullah along with five other accused were shifted to the Camp Jail after issuance of their 14-day judicial remand by the judicial magistrate in a narcotics case.

The jail officials said B-class facilities included a newspaper, television, bed, table and chair, besides some other items.

The ANF officials produced Rana Sanaullah along with accused Akram, Amir, Usman Ahmad, Sibtain Khan and Imran Farooq before Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Waqas in district courts earlier in the day.

