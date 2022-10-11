Rana Sana to move court against Punjab ACE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has decided to move the court against the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for falsifying the record of a four-year-old case and using it as a tool against him at the behest of its "political masters".

"The Punjab ACE deliberately concealed the facts and obtained arrest warrants of the minister by cheating and misleading the court. This is why the Punjab ACE is not providing records to the Islamabad Police with the warrants, which is a legal requirement," an Interior Minister spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

The spokesperson said the ACE's move was a nefarious conspiracy to manipulate the Federal Government to get some relief for the "Imrani Fitna.

Therefore, it has been decided to take action against the responsible officials for falsifying the records and misleading the court. All the prima facie evidences of forgery and fraud in the case have been obtained."He said the interior minister respected the court and its every decision. "It is clear that all the conspiratorial tactics to attack the Federation will be foiled by the state power. No effort will be spared to make law-breaking and civil mischief a lesson. The 'Imrani Fitna' and its facilitators will not be spared," the spokesman added.