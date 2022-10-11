UrduPoint.com

Rana Sana To Move Court Against Punjab ACE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Rana Sana to move court against Punjab ACE

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has decided to move the court against the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for falsifying the record of a four-year-old case and using it as a tool against him at the behest of its "political masters".

"The Punjab ACE deliberately concealed the facts and obtained arrest warrants of the minister by cheating and misleading the court. This is why the Punjab ACE is not providing records to the Islamabad Police with the warrants, which is a legal requirement," an Interior Minister spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

The spokesperson said the ACE's move was a nefarious conspiracy to manipulate the Federal Government to get some relief for the "Imrani Fitna.

Therefore, it has been decided to take action against the responsible officials for falsifying the records and misleading the court. All the prima facie evidences of forgery and fraud in the case have been obtained."He said the interior minister respected the court and its every decision. "It is clear that all the conspiratorial tactics to attack the Federation will be foiled by the state power. No effort will be spared to make law-breaking and civil mischief a lesson. The 'Imrani Fitna' and its facilitators will not be spared," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Attack Islamabad Police Punjab Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah All Government Court

Recent Stories

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

9 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

9 hours ago
 Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in ..

Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioner ..

9 hours ago
 Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relie ..

Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relief to people: Ishaq Dar

9 hours ago
 HRCP calls for wider national debate on death pena ..

HRCP calls for wider national debate on death penalty

9 hours ago
 Rana Sana to move court against Punjab ACE

Rana Sana to move court against Punjab ACE

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.