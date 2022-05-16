UrduPoint.com

Rana Sana Ulla Urges Imran Khan To Share Solid Life Threat Evidence With Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Rana Sana Ulla urges Imran Khan to share solid life threat evidence with Interior Ministry

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Monday urged former prime minister Imran Khan Niazi to share solid and concrete evidence of possible threat to his life if any with the interior ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Monday urged former prime minister Imran Khan Niazi to share solid and concrete evidence of possible threat to his life if any with the interior ministry.

"If former prime minister Imran Niazi has any concrete evidence of possible threat to his life, he should immediately share it with the Interior Ministry," he said in a statement issued here.

He said the government was ready to conduct a full investigation into the matter. Judicial Commission could also be set in this regard in case the former premier wanted, he added.

He said the Judicial Commission could make an independent decision after reviewing the evidence and information provided by Imran Niazi.

"If Imran Niazi does not provide information about the danger to his life, then like the American conspiracy, this statement will be considered as mere a political stunt," he said.

The minister regretted that the former Prime Minister was presenting threat to his life as a political stunt.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Interior Ministry Government Share

Recent Stories

Over 1,000 women appear in nationwide trials

Over 1,000 women appear in nationwide trials

14 seconds ago
 Kremlin Concerned About Finland, Sweden Joining NA ..

Kremlin Concerned About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO, Will Analyze Consequences

33 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt to establish four industrial zone ..

Balochistan govt to establish four industrial zones

34 seconds ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

35 seconds ago
 Borrell Praises Initiatives by Sweden, Finland to ..

Borrell Praises Initiatives by Sweden, Finland to Join NATO

37 seconds ago
 China says Finland's application to NATO brings 'n ..

China says Finland's application to NATO brings 'new factor' in ties

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.