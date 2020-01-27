UrduPoint.com
Rana Sana Ullah Asks For Mid-term Elections

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:04 PM

Rana Sana Ullah asks for mid-term elections

The former Punjab Law Minister says that Shehbaz Sharif is working on treatment of PTI government beside his own treatment in London.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2020) Former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah has asked for mid-term elections, saying that nothing is being done properly as the government does not have reasonable majority in the province.

Rana Sana Ullah said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was not empowered and there was “someone else’ who was working in the province.

“There is need of great work in Punjab,” former Punjab Law Minister said.

He was expressing these while talking to reporters here on Monday.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif’s health, Rana Sana Ullah said that he would be back soon after his recovery.

“Shehbaz Sharif is working on the treatment of PTI government beside his own treatment there in London,” said Rana Sana Ullah.

The performance of Punjab government in the province was very poor as the ruling party lacked majority which was required for work, he added.

