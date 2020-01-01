Rana Sana Ullah case: Federal cabinet want removal of ANF DG Arif Malik

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that ANF officials failed to answer the questions of cabinet members when asked that how Rana Sana Ullah secured his bail if the case of 15-kg heroin against him was strong.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2020) In a move what can be said a major setback for Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in case against PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah, the Federal cabinet members have unanimously decided to remove ANF Director General, the sources said here on Wednesday.

The sources said that the officials of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) appeared before the federal cabinet to explain the prosecution evidence in narcotics case against PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah. But they said the ANF officials could not answer the questions of cabinet members.

“If the case against Rana Sana Ullah was correct then how he secured bail,” the cabinet members were quoted by the sources as asking the ANF officials.

“Why the case of Rana Sana Ullah was not pleaded properly?,” they further asked. Some members seeking anonymity said that DG ANF faced very tough questions from the federal cabinet which he failed to answer.

They said the cabinet members unanimously decided to remove ANF Director General .

DG ANF said that the case against Rana Sana Ullah is correct. On which Fawad Chaudhary, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Faisal Vawda asked him then why the case was not made so solid so he (Rana Sana Ullah) could not get his bail.

It may be mentioned here that Tariq Bashir Cheema has earlier recommended removal of DG ANF Major General Arif Malik from the office over making weak case against Rana Sana Ullah.

Earlier, ANF DG Arif Malik had said that 15-kg heroin case against former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah was correct and that they had evidences against him for running an international racket.

Last week, the Lahore High Court allowed bail of former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah in 15-kg heroin case against him after Anti-Narcotics Force failed to bring the evidence before the court. The court held in its verdict that there were contradiction and flaws in the case of ANF.