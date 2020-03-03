UrduPoint.com
Rana Sana Ullah Challenges Investigations By NAB, ANF Against Him

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:59 PM

Rana Sana Ullah challenges investigations by NAB, ANF against him

The former Punjab Law Minister says that ANF court has ordered to seize his property and the NAB is probing the same seized property, questioning that how two federal institutions can hold investigation at the same time.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2020) PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah filed petition in the Lahore High Court challenging investigation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) here on Tuesday.

Through his petition, Rana Sana Ullah said that NAB and ANF both were Federal institutions and the both were investigating him which was against the law.

“The NAB is probing the same assets seized by ANF,” said the former Law Minister. He said both federal institutions could not hold investigation under the law.

He said ANF Court ordered to seize his assets and the NAB was going to investigate the same assets, so how it could be investigated.

“NAB went to investigate him by violating jurisdiction,” said Rana Sana Ullah, adding that the anti-graft body had summoned him for March 6. He asked the court to set aside the summoning order of the NAB.

Rana Sana Ullah’s entire family including his wife, daughter and son-in-law is under investigation of the anti-graft body over charges of assets beyond means.

