Rana Sana Ullah condemns attack on Ayaz Amir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has strongly condemned the attack on senior journalist and analyst Ayaz Amir in Lahore.

While expressing sympathy with the journalist, the minister assured stern action against the culprits besides arresting them.

He said the Federal government would provide full support to the provincial government to trace the unknown attackers. He said such incidents could not be tolerated.

He said Ayaz Amir was a respected citizen of the country and expressed grief over the sad the incident. The constitution ensured guarantee to freedom of expression, he said.