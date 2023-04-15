UrduPoint.com

Rana Sana Ullah Condoles Demise Of Maulana Abdul Shakoor

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Rana Sana Ullah condoles demise of Maulana Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor who died in a car accident on Saturday night at Secretariat Chowk, Islamabad.

"May Allah grant the bereaved the courage to endure this trauma with patience and perseverance," minister said in a condolence message issued by his office.

The minister directed the Inspector General of Islamabad Police to thoroughly investigate the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Islamabad Police Interior Minister Car Died May

Recent Stories

Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper coo ..

Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper cooperation with UAE in a variety ..

10 minutes ago
 SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS ..

SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS to Return to Earth - NASA

26 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, eight terrorists ..

Two soldiers embraced martyrdom, eight terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO ..

26 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

26 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar condoles federal religion minis ..

26 minutes ago
 Qirat, Naat competition held at Punjab University ..

Qirat, Naat competition held at Punjab University (PU)

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.