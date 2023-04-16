Rana Sana Ullah condoles demise of Maulana Abdul Shakoor

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor who died in a car accident on Saturday night at Secretariat Chowk, Islamabad.

"May Allah grant the bereaved the courage to endure this trauma with patience and perseverance," minister said in a condolence message issued by his office.

The minister directed the Inspector General of Islamabad Police to thoroughly investigate the accident.