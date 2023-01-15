Rana Sana Ullah condoles with the family of Maulana Saeed Asad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned religious scholar Maulana Saeed Ahmad Asad.

He visited Jamia Ameenia Rizvia Sheikh Colony here on Sunday and condoled with the family members of late Maulana Saeed Asad.

He also paid rich tributes to the services of Maulana Saeed Asad, rendered for the cause of islam. He prayed for the departed soul.

He also offered 'Fateha' and prayed patience and courage for the bereaved family.

Maulana Abdul Kareem Sultani, Maulana Masood Ahmad Hassan, Maulana Muhammad Zeeshan Saeed, Maulana Ashraf Saeed and others were also present on the occasion.