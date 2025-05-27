Rana Sana Ullah felicitates newly elected body of RIJSA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination Affairs, Rana Sana Ullah, has congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA).

The advisor extended his felicitations to Abubakar Bin Talat and Arslan Sherazi on assuming their new roles in RISJA as President and General Secretary, respectively.

“RISJA is a dynamic and well-organized journalistic body that is promoting sports in the country,” he said in his message issued on Tuesday.

The advisor reiterated the government’s resolve to address all the challenges being faced by journalists.