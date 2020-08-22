UrduPoint.com
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 11:52 AM

Rana Sana Ullah granted exemption from appearance before court  in narcotics case

PML-N Punjab President and MNA Rana Sana Ullaha has moved the court for exemption from apperance in narcotics case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2020) An anti-narcotics court allowed exemption to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah from appearance in a drug case hearing against him on Saturday.

Rana Sana Ullah moved plea thorugh his counsel, submitting that he was Memeber of the National Assemblya and the session was due there.

“Due to NA session, I won’t be able to attend the proceedings,” said Rana Sana Ullah in his petition.

PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah was due before the court today for his indictment in narcotics case.

The court accepted the plea and granted him [Rana Sana Ullah] exemption from apperance before the court and put off further hearing till Sept 12.

Earlier, the LHC allowed bail to former Punjbab Minister in narcotics case on December 24, 2019. Sana Ullah, on July 1st, was arrested buy the ANF after discovery of a large stash of contraband in his vehicle from near the Sukheke area when he was coming to Lahore from Faisalabad. He was booked under Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997 after a large stash of contraband was recovered from his vehicle.

He can’t fly abroad as his name was placed on Exit Control List (ECL).

