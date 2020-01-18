Rana Sana Ullah lost mental stability: Fridous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said after leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) left the country once again, Rana Sanaullah has lost his mental stability.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said after leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) left the country once again, Rana Sanaullah has lost his mental stability.

In a tweet she said, "Rana has stated that if Nawaz Sharif can shift to home from the hospital he can also visit a restaurant too".

� � � � �She asserted that the statement of Rana Sanaullah implied that Nawaz Sharif was healthy and could go directly to jail from the restaurant.

� � � � Lamenting the attitude of PML-N leadership, she said Rana Sanaullah should first�conduct mid-term elections in his party as its leadership has sharp differences.

She said PML-N has lost political credibility as its top leadership has�run away from the country.� � Advising Rana Sanaullah to concentrate on case against him, the SAPM said court has only granted him bail and the case was still pending.� � She said Rana instead of blaming the government, he should blast�his party leadership which has once again betrayed its workers.